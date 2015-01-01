Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Disaster workers are at elevated risk for mental health problems as a result of trauma exposures during response efforts. One possible way to prevent mental health problems is to build-up coping resources that promote resilience to the effects of disaster work. The primary aim of this study was to evaluate the efficacy of a resilience building workshop, the Disaster Worker Resiliency Training Program (DWRT), in disaster workers previously exposed to Hurricane Sandy.



METHODS: Disaster workers (N = 167) were randomly assigned to the DWRT workshop (n = 78) or a waitlist (n = 89). Workers completed self-report measures on healthy lifestyle behaviors, perceived stress, depression, and Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) symptoms at baseline and 3-month follow-up. They also completed a measure assessing subsequent trauma-exposure between the baseline and 3-month post-intervention.



RESULTS: Participants in the workshop condition, as compared to those in a waitlist control, reported significantly greater improvements from pre-intervention (T1) to 3-month follow-up (T2) in healthy lifestyle behaviors (η2 = .03; p = .03), stress management (η2 = .03, p = .04), and spiritual growth (η2 = .03, p = .02). Among participants reporting subsequent trauma exposures between T1 and T2 (n = 101), participants in the waitlist condition, were more likely to report significant increases in perceived stress (η2 = .07, p < .01), PTSD (η2 = .05, p = .03), and depression (η2 = .07, p < .01) symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: Participation in the resilience workshop promoted engagement in positive health behaviors and reduced the incidence of mental health symptoms, especially when administered prior to a repeat trauma exposure. Further research is needed to evaluate the long-term health effects of participation in the program.

