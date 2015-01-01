SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Collecchia G. Recenti. Prog. Med. 2020; 111(5): 290-294.

(Copyright © 2020, Pensiero Scientifico Editore)

10.1701/3366.33408

unavailable

The technological developments of artificial intelligence have created predictive models capable of improving prognostic accuracy compared to traditional methods. However, there are many uncertainties about their effective applicability in clinical reality, due to the lack of rigorous methodological studies. These new perspectives can offer the starting point for a reflection on risk communication, taking for example a very frequent situation in daily practice, cardiovascular risk, describing ancient but still current concepts.


Language: it
