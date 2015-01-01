|
Lee W, Lee YR, Yoon JH, Lee HJ, Kang MY. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e768.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
BACKGROUND: Although numerous studies on occupational post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) have been conducted prior to the 1950-2010 seminal systematic review by Skogstad et al., the prevalence, risk factors, and impact of this disorder following traumatic events in occupational settings remain unclear. This study aims to address this knowledge gap by reviewing the literature published after 2010.
Risk factors; Literature review; Stress disorders, post-traumatic; Workplace trauma