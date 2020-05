Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To report a case of acute glufosinate-ammonium poisoning cause respiratory cardiac arrest and grass amine poisoning cases of successful rescue.



METHODS: The clinical data of a case of acute glufosinate-ammonium poisoning admitted to a third-class a hospital in April 2018 were analyzed and summarized.



RESULTS: The patient was poisoned by oral administration of a large amount of glufosinate-ammonium. Respiratory and cardiac arrest occurred during treatment and resuscitation was successful Later, the nervous system showed impaired function, The patients were treated with complete gastrointestinal cleansing, hemoperfusion, and the protection of important organs.



CONCLUSION: For a large number of patients with oral glufosinate-ammonium poisoning, we should pay close attention to the damage of nervous system while taking active and conventional detoxification treatment.

Language: zh