Abstract

Acute osteofascial compartment syndrome is a series of symptoms and signs caused by acute ischemia of muscles and nerves in osteofascial compartment. If it is not treated in time, it can lead to tissue necrosis. It is rare that it is caused by rodenticide poisoning. Such patients are often difficult to diagnose and treat early and have poor prognosis. In May 2018, a patient with acute osteofascial compartment syndrome caused by anticoagulant rodenticide poisoning was admitted to the Twelfth Hospital of Guangzhou City. After systematic treatment, he finally recovered and discharged. The early manifestations of this patient were mainly coagulation dysfunction, and finally acute osteofascial compartment syndrome. 5 days later, the diagnosis was made, and the operation of incision decompression and vacuum sealing drainage (VSD) was performed.

Language: zh