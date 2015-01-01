|
Lodewyk KR, McNamara L, Sullivan P. Can. J. Sch. Psychol. 2020; 35(2): 154-170.
School recess scholars have called for more research into collective relations between social, personal, and physical factors on students' engagement and enjoyment of recess. Overall and by gender, this study serves to investigate a proposed model among 355 elementary school students from victimization to enjoyment through peer belonging, positive affect, and physical activity. Consenting students completed an online survey, and structural equation modeling (overall and in boys and girls) revealed an excellent fit of the data to the model (comparative fit index [CFI] and goodness of fit index [GFI] >.95, standardized root mean square residual [SRMR] <.08, root mean square error of approximation [RMSEA] <.10). Each of the path regression coefficients was significant (p <.001) except for between victimization and positive affect.
Language: en