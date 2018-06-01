|
Citation
|
Wang F, Tang K, Xu Y, Li K. Case Stud. Transp. Policy 2020; 8(1): 112-118.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, World Conference on Transport Research Society, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The objective of this paper is to empirically investigate drivers' decision zones at the onset of flashing green and yellow indication at rural high-speed intersections in China. 1122 high-resolution trajectories of the first-to-stop and the last-to-go vehicles during the phase transition time period were collected at four intersection approaches in Shanghai. Speed-Distance (S-D) diagram and Acceleration-Deceleration (A-D) diagram were then used to analyze the distribution of drivers' decision zones in response to the onset of flashing green and yellow respectively. The former is a conventional approach based on a fundamental assumption that no drivers would accelerate to cross or make an abrupt stop. The latter is a more flexible method based on the required acceleration rate to cross and the required deceleration rate to stop which can be extracted from vehicle trajectory data.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
A-D diagram; Decision zones; Flashing green; High-speed intersections; S-D diagram