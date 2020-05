Abstract

Extensive driving experience is essential for developing vital situation awareness skills. Young ('inexperienced') drivers have poor situation awareness (SA) skills compared to middle-aged (experienced) drivers, and driving abilities have been found to deteriorate with increasing age. Much remains unknown regarding similarities and differences in the SA of these driver cohorts. Data and Methodology: Using verbal commentary protocol, 36 persons with a valid driver's licence (12 young, 12 middle-aged, 12 older) observed a 16-minute day-time driving scenario.



RESULTS: Similarities in SA were found, with all participants commenting on driving hazards in the immediate environment (e.g., vehicle immediately in front). Differences in SA across groups were found, particularly the structure of the SA network. SA information is vital for effective intervention in the road safety of all drivers, improving the learning of young drivers, teaching by middle-aged drivers, and optimising road safety for older drivers.

