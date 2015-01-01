|
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Shiftwork can be a risk factor for a number of different somatic and psychological health conditions, especially sleep disorders. Shiftworkers sleep less than dayworkers, and 20-40% of them suffer from difficulties initiating and maintaining sleep, which result in reduced capacity for work and social life. A common coping strategy might be the use of alcohol, which presents a health and safety hazard as it further impairs sleep quality and exacerbates sleepiness in the workplace. This review aimed to assess the extent of such possible connections.
Keywords
Alcohol; Substance abuse; Sleep; Binge drinking; Chronobiology; Shiftwork; Work schedule