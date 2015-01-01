|
Vuolo M, Matias J. Int. J. Drug Policy 2020; 81: e102777.
BACKGROUND: Social networks determine the availability of drugs, which in turn affects use patterns. Yet, there is some limited evidence that as frequency of drug use increases, people who use drugs increasingly utilize drug dealers. Further, females more often report receiving drugs for free. Studies on these two phenomena are limited by the substances they examine and the countries in which they have been conducted, and they have not been considered together. We examine whether gender differences in sources is moderated by increased frequency of use across four different substances in a web survey of sixteen European countries.
Gender; Europe; Supply; Dealing; Frequency of use; International data