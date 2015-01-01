SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Dubocq F, Bjurlid F, Ydstål D, Titaley IA, Reiner E, Wang T, Almirall XO, Kärrman A. Environ. Pollut. 2020; 265: e114834.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.envpol.2020.114834

unavailable

During a fire event, potentially hazardous chemicals are formed from the combustion of burning materials and are released to the surrounding environment, both via gas and soot particles. The aim of this investigation was to study if firefighting techniques influence the emission of chemicals in gas phase and soot particles. Five full-scale fire tests were extinguished using four different firefighting techniques. A nontarget chemical analysis approach showed that important contaminants in gas and soot separating the different tests were brominated flame retardants (BFRs), organophosphate flame retardants (OPFR), polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and linear hydrocarbons. Reproducibility was evaluated by a field replicate test and it was determined that the temperature curve during the event had a bigger impact on the released chemicals than the firefighting technique used. However, despite fire intensity being a confounding factor, multivariate statistics concluded that water mist with additive resulted in less BFR emissions compared to foam extinguishing. The analysis also showed that the conventional spray nozzle method released more PAHs compared with the water mist method. The comprehensive chemical analysis of gas and soot released during fire events was able to show that different firefighting techniques influenced the release of chemicals.


Chemical emission; Controlled fire events; Extinguishing methods; High resolution mass spectrometry; Mass defect plot

