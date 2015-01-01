|
Jung JS, Kang DH, Lim NK. Arch. Plast. Surg. 2020; 47(3): 223-227.
BACKGROUND: After the laws regulating emergency medicine were amended in 2012, regional trauma centers were established in South Korea. Plastic surgeons specialize in the simultaneous surgical care of patients with facial trauma, burns, and complicated wounds. The objective of this study was to evaluate the role of the plastic surgery department in treating severe trauma patients.
Epidemiology; Surgery, plastic; Trauma centers; Traumatology