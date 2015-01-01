Abstract

BACKGROUND: After the laws regulating emergency medicine were amended in 2012, regional trauma centers were established in South Korea. Plastic surgeons specialize in the simultaneous surgical care of patients with facial trauma, burns, and complicated wounds. The objective of this study was to evaluate the role of the plastic surgery department in treating severe trauma patients.



METHODS: From January 2012 to December 2018, we enrolled 366 severe trauma patients with an Injury Severity Score (ISS) over 15 who received treatment by specialists in the plastic surgery department. Of these patients, 298 (81.4%) were male, and their mean age was 51.35 years (range, 6-91 years). The average ISS was 22.01 points (range, 16-75 points).



RESULTS: The most common diagnosis was facial trauma (95.1%), and facial bone fracture (65.9%) was most common injury within this subgroup. Patients were referred to 1.8 departments on average, with the neurosurgery department accounting for a high proportion of collaborations (37.0%). The most common cause of trauma was traffic accidents (62.3%), and the average length of stay in the general ward and intensive care unit was 36.90 and 8.01 days, respectively. Most patients were discharged home (62.0%) without additional transfer or readmission.



CONCLUSIONS: Through this study, we scoped out the role of the specialty of plastic surgery in the multidisciplinary team at regional trauma centers. These results may have implications for trauma system planning.

