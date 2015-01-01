Abstract

Toxicological analysis constitutes an important part of the acute treatment of poisonings. Timely laboratory results are essential for the patient to be diagnosed and treated appropriately, but also to exclude poisoning and avoid unnecessary overtreatment. Ingestion of ethylene glycol may cause acute kidney injury and, in severe cases, death, unless treated early with an antidote (ethanol infusion or fomepizole) to inhibit the formation of toxic metabolites. Diagnosis of poisoning is based on detection of ethylene glycol in plasma or serum, but a challenge remains that acute toxicology service is only available at major hospital laboratories using gas chromatography. A simple enzymatic method for the quantification of ethylene glycol (Catachem) was evaluated as a complement to currently used methods and demonstrated to provide fast and accurate measurement in a clinically relevant concentration range (1-80 mmol/l) with a minimal risk of analytical interference. The method is suitable for use on several automated clinical chemistry analyzers. Use of the enzymatic method can improve availability of acute toxicology service for ethylene glycol and contribute to better healthcare from both a patient and health resource perspective.

Language: se