CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Clark KA, Cochran SD, Maiolatesi AJ, Pachankis JE. JAMA Pediatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) youth are more likely to be bullied and to report suicidal thoughts and behaviors than non–LGBTQ youth.1 Whether bullying is a more common antecedent among LGBTQ youth who die by suicide, however, is unknown. We investigated this question using postmortem records from the 2003-2017 National Violent Death Reporting System (NVDRS).
Language: en