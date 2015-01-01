Abstract

Surgical resident mistreatment is concerning.1 Bullying, one type of mistreatment, defined as persistent negative and aggressive behaviors, primarily of a psychological nature, with the effect of humiliating, intimidating, frightening, or punishing,2 has been associated with adverse outcomes such as depression.3 However, bullying during surgical training has not been well characterized, with prior evaluations limited by low survey response rates and inclusion of few institutions.2,4 We aimed to examine the prevalence, types, sources, and factors associated with bullying reported by US general surgery residents.

