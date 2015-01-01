Abstract

The world has completely changed and so have we—in record time. The COVID-19 pandemic is not only causing immeasurable tragedy around the globe, but it has also hit the reset button on almost all aspects of daily life. News headlines decry the widespread unpreparedness that threatens lives. Familiar workplace operations and departmental silos are no longer relevant. It's now “all hands on deck.” But will we remember the hard lessons after this pain ends, or will we return to our pre-COVID status quo?



When all is right with the world (in a manner of speaking), it is easy to go about business as usual. Here is what that looks like from an emergency preparedness perspective: Regulatory agency-required drills become another task to check off the organizational “to do” list. Some consider drills disruptive and only grudgingly participate. Drills are intentionally staged to avoid impacting daily operations and involve only subsets of staff in limited areas. Activities proceed along the usual workplace paradigms. Resources miraculously appear and, within hours, the drill ends.



From a financial standpoint, it is tough to make a compelling business case for extra preparedness resources when “what if” scenarios compete with “here and now” needs. Even when they are purchased, equipment and supplies require maintenance, have a defined shelf life, and require storage space. It is all too easy to magically believe that the likelihood of a catastrophe is slim and that we will somehow figure it out if it occurs ...

