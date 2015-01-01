Abstract

BACKGROUND: Interventions to reduce alcohol use typically include several elements, such as information on the risks of alcohol consumption, planning for sensible drinking, and training of protective behavioral strategies. However, the effectiveness of these individual intervention elements within comprehensive programs has not been addressed so far, but it could provide valuable insights for the development of future interventions. Just-in-time interventions provided via mobile devices are intended to help people make healthy decisions in the moment and thus could influence health behavior.

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to test the proximal effects of a mobile phone-delivered, just-in-time planning intervention to reduce alcohol use in adolescents who reported recent binge drinking. The efficacy of this individual intervention element was tested within a comprehensive intervention program to reduce problem drinking in adolescents.



METHODS: The study had an AB/BA crossover design, in which participants were randomly allocated to (1) a group receiving the planning intervention (A) in period 1 and assessment only (B) in period 2 or (2) a group receiving assessment only (B) in period 1 and the planning intervention (A) in period 2. The planning intervention included a text message to choose one of two predetermined if-then plans to practice sensible drinking with friends or when going out and a prompt to visualize the chosen plan. There was a washout period of at least 1 week between period 1 and period 2.



RESULTS: Out of 633 program participants who recently binge drank, 136 (21.5%) were receptive in both periods of time and provided data on the proximal outcome, which was the number of alcoholic drinks consumed with friends or when going out. After the planning intervention, the number of alcoholic drinks consumed was approximately one standard drink lower compared with the finding without the intervention (P=.01).



CONCLUSIONS: A mobile phone-delivered, just-in-time, if-then planning intervention to practice sensible drinking with friends or when going out is effective in reducing alcohol consumption among adolescents who report recent binge drinking. Based on the relatively low percentage of participants with self-reported receptivity for the planning intervention, measures to increase the population impact of similar planning interventions should be implemented and tested in future trials.

TRIAL REGISTRATION: ISRCTN Registry ISRCTN52150713; http://www.isrctn.com/ISRCTN52150713.

