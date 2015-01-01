Abstract

Sexual assault is a significant problem on college campuses. To date, much of the research on prevention and response has been conducted with students enrolled at traditional 4-year institutions. Limited research exists on 2-year institutions (also known as community colleges), which enroll a more diverse population (e.g., economic, gender, racial, and ethnic minorities) who are more vulnerable to victimization. Yet, 2-year institutions have few resources dedicated to the prevention of and response to sexual violence. Advances in technology, including mobile apps, have provided additional avenues to easily disseminate prevention and response information to college students. Mobile apps may be especially beneficial for community colleges given their diverse population and limited resources. Therefore, the present study examined a sample of community college students who reported downloading a violence prevention and response mobile app, uSafeUS, and their reasons for downloading. Participants were recruited from seven community colleges in a northeastern state and completed an online campus climate survey.



RESULTS indicate that participants who downloaded uSafeUS were more likely to perceive they were safe from campus sexual violence and receive information regarding campus sexual violence from their college than participants who did not download the app. Participants also reported downloading uSafeUS to keep themselves safe, to help a friend, and because they liked the sexual violence prevention and resource features. Female participants were more likely than male participants to download uSafeUS to keep themselves safe and because they liked the sexual violence resource information. Implications for research and practice are discussed.

Language: en