Abstract

This study aimed to investigate the risk factors for depressive symptoms among rural residents in Brazil. A representative sample of two hundred eighty-eight volunteers aged from 18 to 65 years was included and determining factors for high BDI-II score were investigated through a multivariate logistic model. Sadness, loss of pleasure, crying, worthlessness and loss of interest in sex are more likely to be observed in females, and risk factors to this high depression score among rural residents were shown to be: female gender, tobacco use, pesticide application, poor self-perceived health and presence of chronic disease. These data contribute to the knowledge of factors determining depressive symptoms among rural residents and may help to expand health policies to improve quality of rural life on these communities and others with similar characteristics.

Language: en