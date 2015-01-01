SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ozuna L, Champion C, Yorkgitis BK. J. Am. Osteopath. Assoc. 2020; 120(6): 413-417.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Osteopathic Association)

DOI

10.7556/jaoa.2020.063

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In the United States, nearly 40,000 deaths per year are firearm related. Among these fatalities are approximately 1300 children. In addition, there are more than 20,000 unintentional firearm injuries per year. Osteopathic physicians have a unique opportunity to affect this public health concern through patient education. Several evidenced-based recommendations can be incorporated at the bedside to reduce firearm injuries and deaths, including gun education, safe storage, and proper disposal.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print