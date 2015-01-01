Abstract

In the United States, nearly 40,000 deaths per year are firearm related. Among these fatalities are approximately 1300 children. In addition, there are more than 20,000 unintentional firearm injuries per year. Osteopathic physicians have a unique opportunity to affect this public health concern through patient education. Several evidenced-based recommendations can be incorporated at the bedside to reduce firearm injuries and deaths, including gun education, safe storage, and proper disposal.

