Abstract

BACKGROUND: Increased violent events happen in the general hospitals in China and yet non-psychiatric departments do not have tools for violence-tendency screening.

METHODS: The current study developed and evaluated two Inpatient Psychological Experience Questionnaires (IPEQs) for the screening of violence-related six mental health disorders: (Inpatient Psychological Experience Questionnaire-1 (IPEQ-1): anxiety, depression and suicidality; Inpatient Psychological Experience Questionnaire-2 (IPEQ-2): paranoid personality disorder, emotionally unstable personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder). Two initial IPEQs (IPEQ-1: 37 items and IPEQ-2: 30 items) were developed and assessed by domain experts. Then 1210 inpatients were recruited and divided into three groups (160, 450 and 600 samples, respectively) for IPEQs item selection and evaluation. During the two-stage item selection, three statistical methods including Pearson's correlation coefficient, exploratory factor analysis and item response theory were applied. For the item evaluation, Cronbach's alpha coefficient, test-retest reliability, criterion-related validity and construct validity of the final questionnaires were measured.

RESULTS: Twelve items were selected for each IPEQs. Cronbach's alpha coefficients were 0.91 and 0.78 for IPEQ-1 and IPEQ-2, respectively. Test-retest replication ratios were 0.95 and 0.87 for IPEQ-1 and IPEQ-2, respectively. Correlation coefficients between different disorders and their related-tools scores were [0.51, 0.44] and [0.40, 0.44] for IPEQ-1 and IPEQ-2, respectively and were significant (P < 0.01). Confirmatory factor analysis supported the validity of the final IPEQs (P < 0.05), and the model fit index met the criterion generally.

CONCLUSION: The IPEQs developed in this study could be effective and easy-to-use tools for screening inpatients with violence-intendancy in non-psychosomatic departments.

Language: en