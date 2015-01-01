Abstract

This qualitative study adds to the relatively small body of research on the workplace impact of intimate partner violence (IPV), provides further insight into the various ways that IPV impacts survivors at work, and offers recommendations for improving the workplace response to IPV. Twenty-seven participants (survivors of IPV, workers, managers, union employees, and human resources professionals) took part in focus groups or one-on-one interviews. Three themes emerged from the data: the workplace impact of IPV, interventions in the workplace, and IPV policy suggestions for organizations. Recommendations for improving workplace response to IPV are offered, including legislative and policy changes, workplace leaves, and workplace accommodations for workers impacted by IPV.



FINDINGS illustrate the need for workplace training and information on how to recognize IPV, how to respond, and referral sources. This article offers suggestions of steps that workplaces can take to support employees who experience IPV as well as improving workplace safety, functionality, and productivity.

