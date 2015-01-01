|
Giesbrecht CJ. J. Interpers. Violence 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
This qualitative study adds to the relatively small body of research on the workplace impact of intimate partner violence (IPV), provides further insight into the various ways that IPV impacts survivors at work, and offers recommendations for improving the workplace response to IPV. Twenty-seven participants (survivors of IPV, workers, managers, union employees, and human resources professionals) took part in focus groups or one-on-one interviews. Three themes emerged from the data: the workplace impact of IPV, interventions in the workplace, and IPV policy suggestions for organizations. Recommendations for improving workplace response to IPV are offered, including legislative and policy changes, workplace leaves, and workplace accommodations for workers impacted by IPV.
domestic violence; workplace violence; disclosure of domestic violence; perceptions of domestic violence