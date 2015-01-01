|
Pettigrew S, Jongenelis MI, Pierce H, Stafford J, Keric D. Int. J. Drug Policy 2020; 81: e102776.
BACKGROUND: Exposure to alcohol advertising is associated with adverse outcomes among youth. Alcohol advertising codes attempt to ensure that alcohol promotion meets community standards, especially in relation to minimising the exposure of children and young people. The aim of the present study was to assess the characteristics of Australian alcohol advertisements that breach the Alcohol Advertising Review Board's (AARB) Code, with a particular focus on provisions relating to youth exposure.
Language: en
Regulation; Alcohol; Advertising; Breaches; Codes