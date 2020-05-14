Abstract

Health care error is documented repeatedly as the third leading cause of death in the United States. Health care workers often can cause patient harm when they are uncivil or when they bully each other. Cognitive rehearsal is a tool that reframes thinking and allows users to avoid uncivil behaviors. Professional development educators can teach health care teams to use cognitive rehearsal to minimize incivility and reduce the opportunity for interactions that put patient safety at risk. [J Contin Educ Nurs. 2020;51(6):253-255.].

