Cuartas J. Psychol. Trauma 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)

10.1037/tra0000597

The spread of the COVID-19 disrupted ecological systems in which children develop, exacerbating threats to their safety and increasing their vulnerability to future psychopathology. Supports to reduce sources of stress for caregivers and protect children from threats to their safety are warranted. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).


