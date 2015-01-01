|
Chaibi E, Zambelli PY, Merckaert S. Eur. J. Trauma Emerg. Surg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
PURPOSE: About 20% of all fractures in children occur at the lower extremity. This study aims to investigate the epidemiology and injury pattern of lower extremity fractures within the pediatric population consulting a tertiary referral hospital in Switzerland.
Epidemiology; Lower extremity; Fractures; Pediatric injuries