|
Citation
|
Harith SH, Mahmud N. Iran. J. Public Health 2020; 49(2): 211-220.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Tehran University of Medical Sciences)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Road accident statistics has been seen increasing over the years despite numerous efforts made by the authorities. Human factors have contributed 90% of accident occurrence with risky driving behavior being one of the significant human factors that can be further explained through norms. This review paper aimed to investigate the relationship between norms and drivers' risky driving behavior.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Descriptive norm; Group norm; Injunctive norm; Moral norm; Subjective norm