Elliman TD, Schwalb ME, Adler AB. Sleep Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVES: Sleep deprivation is an occupational hazard for members of the armed forces, and has potential consequences not only for the sleep-deprived individuals, but also for the people around them. Perhaps the most consistently sleep-deprived population in the US Army are drill sergeants, who lead intense cycles of initial training for new soldiers. In the first systematic assessment of drill sergeants, the current study examined sleep deprivation and its relationship to falling asleep in two hazardous contexts: while driving, and while co-supervising recruit trainings.
Accidents; Military; Sleep; Sleep deprivation