Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To review netball ankle and knee injuries between 2008 and 2017.



DESIGN: Audit of insurance injury claims.



METHODS: Data were divided into 5 equal year groups (2008/9, 2010/11, 2012/13, 2014/15, 2016/17), and 3 age groups (10 to 14 years, 15 to 19 years, 20 to 24 years old). Raw injury counts and injury rates per 1000 affiliated players were reported. Changes in injury rates over the 10-year period and differences between age groups were expressed as Incident rate ratios (IRRs). A Shewhart control chart was created to identify monthly injury patterns.



RESULTS: 10-14-year-olds showed the biggest increase in injury counts (ankle 84% increase and knee 133% increase). 20-24-year-olds had the highest mean injury rate over the ten-years (ankle = 77.8, knee = 71.6 injuries/1000 players). 10-14-year-olds had the biggest increase in risk of injury between 2008/09 to 2016/17, (ankle IRR = 2.0; knee IRR = 2.5), 15-19-year-olds (ankle IRR = 1.4; knee IRR = 1.5), 20-24 year olds (ankle IRR = 0.5; knee IRR = 1.9). The older two groups had a significantly higher mean risk of ankle and knee injury (IRR = 1.9 to 2.2; p < 0.001). Higher than expected yearly injury incidence was repeatedly seen in 10-19-year-olds.



CONCLUSION: Ankle and Knee injuries have increased with the biggest increase in 10-19-year-olds. Injuries in 20-24-year-olds still represent the highest cost and continue at a higher rate than in younger players. Spikes in injury are likely associated with intense periods of trialling and tournament play.

