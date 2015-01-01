SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lee J, Phillips I, Lynch Z. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10803548.2020.1775384

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Mobile cranes account for a considerable proportion of crane-related accidents in South Korea. The authors used descriptive and non-parametric statistics to analyse 245 fatal accidents in South Korea from 2007 to 2016. The results showed that human error and crane problems were the main cause of accidents; riggers accounted for the largest number of deaths. To reduce the number of mobile crane fatalities, the authors made recommendations in four areas: educational aspects, mobile crane aspects, technical aspects and other issues. Firstly, business owners need to establish a systematic education system suitable for workers in mobile crane operations. Secondly, efforts should be made to tighten the quality of safety inspections of cranes and supervision of workplaces. Thirdly, efforts should be made to develop more human error free equipment. Lastly, it is necessary to develop a systematic accident reporting system containing more detailed information to allow a fuller understanding of accident causation.


Language: en

Keywords

accident; safety; fatality; causal factor; mobile crane

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print