Abstract

Women's experience of domestic violence has adverse consequences on women's health globally and is itself affected by several factors. This study aims to determine the factors that are associated with experience of any form of domestic violence in rural Bangladesh. Data were derived from the baseline survey database of Suchana, a large-scale nutrition program in Bangladesh. Data of 5,440 women from poor households in rural areas were analyzed. Descriptive statistics were used to summarize the data. Multilevel logistic regression analysis was conducted to determine the factors that were significantly associated with experiencing any form of domestic violence. The prevalence of women experiencing domestic violence was found to be 35% and household food insecurity was 86%. Of the women's characteristic domain, age at marriage, lack of any support from household members, visit from non-governmental organizations (NGO) health professionals, number of children, and decision-making power of women at the household level were significantly associated with reporting of domestic violence. Of the household characteristic domain, the associated factors were having a male household head, increased household size, low socio-economic status, having a loan, experience of at least one crisis event, and household food insecurity. The strength of association between household food insecurity and domestic violence was higher among poor families. Experience of domestic violence is inevitably associated with women's decision-making power and household food insecurity. Behavioral change communication interventions may help to positively affect decision-making power but a holistic approach needs to be undertaken to reduce food insecurity, for which the underlying mechanism of food insecurity in Bangladesh needs to be explored further.

