SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gonçalves REM, de Carvalho Ponce J, Leyton V. Subst. Use Misuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10826084.2020.1771596

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Excessive alcohol consumption is a serious public health issue, because drunkenness affects critical judgment and self-control, making people more vulnerable to violence and accidents, with thus a potential association between alcohol consumption and violent deaths.

OBJECTIVE: To assess the association between alcohol consumption and violent deaths in the city of Sao Paulo, Brazil, in 2015, and its relationship with gender, age, cause of death and blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of victims.

METHODS: A cross-sectional retrospective study was conducted by collection of data from 2,882 victims of violent deaths subjected to examination of BAC from the archives of the Institute of Legal Medicine of the State of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

RESULTS: Alcohol was detected in blood samples of 27.06% of the victims and mean BAC levels were 1.92 ± 1.24 g/L. The mean age of the victims was 33.49 ± 15.19 years. The majority of the victims were male (84.14%) and the prevalence of positive BAC was higher amongst men (28.74%) than women (18.16%). Homicide was the most prevalent cause of death in the sample (36.57%), but there were a higher proportion of traffic accidents victims with positive BAC (32.01%), as well as higher BAC levels in these victims (46.77% in the range of 1.6-2.5 g/L).

CONCLUSIONS: The results obtained in this study support a potential association between alcohol consumption and violent deaths in the city of Sao Paulo, mainly in traffic accidents victims.

Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving


Language: en

Keywords

Brazil; violence; blood alcohol concentration; alcohol; public health; Violent deaths

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print