Abstract

BACKGROUND: Excessive alcohol consumption is a serious public health issue, because drunkenness affects critical judgment and self-control, making people more vulnerable to violence and accidents, with thus a potential association between alcohol consumption and violent deaths.



OBJECTIVE: To assess the association between alcohol consumption and violent deaths in the city of Sao Paulo, Brazil, in 2015, and its relationship with gender, age, cause of death and blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of victims.



METHODS: A cross-sectional retrospective study was conducted by collection of data from 2,882 victims of violent deaths subjected to examination of BAC from the archives of the Institute of Legal Medicine of the State of Sao Paulo, Brazil.



RESULTS: Alcohol was detected in blood samples of 27.06% of the victims and mean BAC levels were 1.92 ± 1.24 g/L. The mean age of the victims was 33.49 ± 15.19 years. The majority of the victims were male (84.14%) and the prevalence of positive BAC was higher amongst men (28.74%) than women (18.16%). Homicide was the most prevalent cause of death in the sample (36.57%), but there were a higher proportion of traffic accidents victims with positive BAC (32.01%), as well as higher BAC levels in these victims (46.77% in the range of 1.6-2.5 g/L).



CONCLUSIONS: The results obtained in this study support a potential association between alcohol consumption and violent deaths in the city of Sao Paulo, mainly in traffic accidents victims.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving

