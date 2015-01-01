Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this study is to compare the factors related to heavy drinking among British Columbia (BC) Asian adolescents and South Korean adolescents.



DESIGN AND METHODS: A cross-sectional descriptive design was used. Participants were 72,422 adolescents (12,382 BC Asian adolescents and 60,040 South Korean adolescents) from the 2018 BC Adolescent Health Survey and the 2018 Korean Youth Risk Behavior Web-Based Survey. Complex samples descriptive statistics, Rao-Scott χ2 tests, and complex samples logistic regression analyses were performed.



RESULTS: Heavy drinking was reported by 8.6% of BC Asian adolescents and 7.7% of South Korean adolescents. Asian adolescents in BC and South Korea shared six risk factors and one protective factor linked to odds of heavy drinking. The strongest risk factor for heavy drinking in each region was current cigarette smoking. Other risk factors for heavy drinking included older age/higher grade (10/12th), early initiation of sexual intercourse (age 14 or younger), experiences of bullying, depression, and exercise. The only protective factor for heavy drinking, sufficient sleep, was similar in both regions.



PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: This study suggests several nursing interventions and health promotion strategies to help us to prevent or reduce heavy drinking for BC Asian adolescents and South Korean adolescents.

Language: en