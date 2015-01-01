SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Merrill DR, Long B. Mil. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)

10.1093/milmed/usaa092

unavailable

Spider bites are a common emergency department complaint, accounting for ~21% of noncanine bites, injuries, and stings. Military service members, more so than most civilian personnel, are exposed to conditions that place them at increased risk for envenomation, stings, and bites. We present the case of an active duty service member working in a relatively austere environment who presented to a level 1 trauma center with a lesion consistent with a bite from a brown recluse spider, or Loxosceles reclusa.


Language: en
