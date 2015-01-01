Abstract

OBJECTIVES: A common understanding of the term "vulnerable populations" in the European agricultural context is needed. Therefore, the purpose of this paper was to identify vulnerable populations working in European agriculture.



METHODS: Participatory dialogue with members of the Safety Culture and Risk Management in Agriculture (SACURIMA) network was used to identify and build consensus on the major vulnerable groups of people who work in European agriculture.



RESULTS: Five groups of vulnerable people were identified, which included: (1) foreign-born farmworkers (including both immigrants and refugees); (2) migrant and seasonal farmworkers; (3) beginning farmers (those with <5 years of experience); (4) farm families (including women, children, and older adults), and (5) farmers and farmworkers who have physical, mental health, or intellectual disabilities.



CONCLUSION: By developing a consistent understanding of vulnerable populations working in European agriculture, we can promote consistency in health and safety messaging, measurement of health and safety constructs, and implementation and dissemination of health and safety programs and information.

