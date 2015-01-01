SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Salerno Valdez E, Valdez L, Korchmaros J, Garcia DO, Stevens S, Sabo S, Carvajal S. Am. J. Health Promot. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publications)

10.1177/0890117120927527

unavailable

PURPOSE: We examined how socioenvironmental risk factors unique to the United States-Mexico border, defined as border community and immigration stress, normalization of drug trafficking, and perceived disordered neighborhood stress, contribute to tobacco, alcohol, and marijuana use among adolescents residing there.

DESIGN: Cross-sectional design.

SETTING: The study was conducted at a high school on the United States-Mexico border.

SUBJECTS: A sample of 445 primarily Hispanic students (ages 14-18).

MEASURE: Perceived Disordered Neighborhood Stress Scale, Border Community and Immigration Stress Scale, and Normalization of Drug Trafficking Scale.

ANALYSIS: Logistic regression assessed the association between the socioenvironmental risk factors and past 30-day tobacco, alcohol, and marijuana use.

RESULTS: Participants with higher border community and immigration stress scores were significantly more likely to have used tobacco (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] = 1.41, P <.01) and alcohol (aOR = 1.31, P <.01) in the past 30 days. Perceived disordered neighborhood stress also was associated with past 30-day alcohol use (aOR = 1.46, P <.00). The normalization of drug trafficking was associated with past 30-day marijuana use (aOR = 1.45, P <.05).

CONCLUSIONS: Public health practitioners, educational institutions, and policy makers should consider the economic and normative environment of the United States-Mexico border for future substance use prevention and risk reduction efforts targeting border adolescents.


adolescents; research methods; school; substance use; age specific; psychometric analysis; racial minority groups; specific populations; specific settings; underserved populations; United States-Mexico border

