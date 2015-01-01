|
Citation
|
Salerno Valdez E, Valdez L, Korchmaros J, Garcia DO, Stevens S, Sabo S, Carvajal S. Am. J. Health Promot. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: We examined how socioenvironmental risk factors unique to the United States-Mexico border, defined as border community and immigration stress, normalization of drug trafficking, and perceived disordered neighborhood stress, contribute to tobacco, alcohol, and marijuana use among adolescents residing there.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; research methods; school; substance use; age specific; psychometric analysis; racial minority groups; specific populations; specific settings; underserved populations; United States-Mexico border