Abstract

This study aimed to understand the prevalence of Chinese medicine and other potentially inappropriate medications and to examine if there are relationships with emergency room visits, hospital admissions, and falls in a Chinese nursing home population. This cross-sectional descriptive study was a secondary analysis of data from 531 nursing home residents in Taiwan. Cox proportional hazard regression models were used in the analysis. Use of Chinese medicine in combination with Western medicine was observed in approximately 1% of residents. For every additional Chinese medicine used, the hazard ratio was 3.09 (p=.26) for emergency room visits and 3.22 (p=.21) for hospital admissions. For every additional nonsteroidal antiinflammatory agent used, the hazard ratio for falls was 5.42 (p=.006). Further studies with larger sample sizes are required to understand the appropriate time intervals required between administration of Chinese and Western medicine as well as to understand the drug-drug interactions.

Language: en