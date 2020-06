Abstract

In the Nordic countries, there are ambitious welfare policies that might reduce rural-urban health disparities.



AIM: To investigate the effect of population density on health in four Nordic countries.



METHODS: The health outcomes analysed were life expectancy and potential years of life lost. The effect of population density was appraised as the difference in life expectancy/ potential years of life lost by a 10-fold increase of population density.



RESULTS: In Finland, Norway and Sweden, mortality rates were consistently higher in less densely populated municipalities. These disparities increased over time.



CONCLUSIONS: The welfare efforts to offset rural-urban disparities have mostly not been sufficient.

Language: en