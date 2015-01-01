SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mantler T, Jackson KT, Walsh EJ, Tobah S, Shillington K, Jackson B, Soares E. J. Interpers. Violence 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0886260520920867

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In North America, the most common societal response to intimate partner violence (IPV) has been the establishment of women's shelters for temporary housing and security. Rurality further compounds the challenges women experiencing IPV face, with unique barriers from their urban counterparts. This study sought to explore the intersection of rural women's health care experiences within the context of IPV. Eight rural women living in Southwestern Ontario, who had experienced IPV, had used women's shelter services, and who had accessed health care services in the preceding 6 months were interviewed. Using a feminist, intersectional lens, we collected and analyzed qualitative data using an interpretive description approach.

FINDINGS demonstrated that women were able to identify strengths and opportunities from their experiences, but significant challenges also exist for rural women seeking health care who experience IPV. Our findings underscore the need for filling of policy gaps between health care and the services women use. We propose that further research is needed on alternative, integrated models of shelter services that address health care needs for women experiencing IPV.


Language: en

Keywords

domestic violence; disclosure of domestic violence; perceptions of domestic violence; cultural contexts

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print