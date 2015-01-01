Abstract

This multiyear study of felony driving while intoxicated (DWI) probationers explores the efficacy of the Wisconsin Risk Need Assessment tool along with sociodemographic factors as measures of probation outcomes. To date, few studies have explored the relationship between risk assessment data and technical violations as well as subsequent arrests of individuals on probation. The sample for this study consists of 596 chronic DWI offenders on community supervision in one county who either had been rearrested for a new offense, violated a technical condition of their probation, or committed no violations within the first 5 years of community supervision. The findings are that older defendants and those who had more dependents were more likely to have committed a technical violation compared with the other two groups. Those rearrested for a new offense were slightly younger compared with the other two groups, less likely to be employed and younger at the age of first adjudication of guilt. This study highlights the limited overall utility of the Wisconsin tool in determining probation outcomes and that static factors may be as important as dynamic factors when developing a supervision strategy for chronic DWI offenders.

Language: en