Abstract

December 22, 2018, a pair of female baby twins aged 2 years with severe burns at the same time were transferred from the primary hospital to the People's Hospital of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on day 17 post burn. Physical examination on admission showed that both of them had severe burns on head, face, left upper limb, foot, etc. The blood preparations were difficult for them due to their rare blood types, with the elder sister of type B blood combined with Rh D mutant and the younger sister of type B combined with Rh negative blood. The total area of burn of the younger sister was 15% total body surface area (TBSA), with full-thickness burns with tendon and bone exposure in left ear and most of the ear auricle fallen off. The younger sister was treated with anti-infection, anti-shock by fluid infusion, and nutritional support. Split-thickness skin graft on left thigh was harvested to repair wound on left upper limb, and thin medium-thickness skin graft was harvested from right thigh in different operations to repair wounds on head and face, and thin medium-thickness skin graft from right thigh with area of 3 cm×1 cm was reserved. The total area of burn of the elder sister was 22% TBSA, combined with inhalation injury and severe lung infection after tracheotomy, and the condition was critical. After admission to the hospital, anti-infection, anti-shock by fluid infusion, nutritional support, atomization, and eliminating phlegm treatment were performed. After the general condition was basically stable and blood preparation was sufficient, thin medium-thickness skin grafts were harvested from left thigh to repair wounds on head, face, and left upper limb, and the reserved thin medium-thickness skin graft from right thigh of the younger sister was transferred to the posterior ear wound of the elder sister. The skin grafts survived after operation with expansion showing no difference from autogenous skin. The elder sister and the younger sister were discharged from the hospital on the 24 and 21 day of hospitalization respectively. During follow-up of 6 months, the effect of the operation was good.

