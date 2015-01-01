Abstract

The Internet of Things (IoT) has been implemented to provide solutions for certain event detection because of ease of installation, computing and communication capability, and cost-effectiveness. Seismic event detection, however, is still a challenge due to a lack of high-fidelity sensing and classification efficiency. This study proposes BLESeis, an IoT sensor for smart earthquake detection. BLESeis comprises three main parts: (1) high-fidelity vibration sensing using a MEMS accelerometer and digital filtering; (2) an embedded earthquake detection algorithm; (3) BLE (Bluetooth low energy) beacon for earthquake notification. For high-fidelity vibration sensing, a triggering algorithm and embedded finite impulse response (FIR) low-pass filter are developed. The acquired vibration is then classified by the earthquake detection algorithm developed to identify the earthquake signal from other vibration sources using time and frequency domain analysis. Upon detection of an earthquake, the BLE beacon broadcasts using the proposed data packet for efficient notification and visualization. The performance of the proposed system is evaluated through numerical simulations and a set of experiments using shaking table tests. The experiments show the feasibility of the low-cost earthquake detection and notification system.

