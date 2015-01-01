|
Dietz P, Reichel JL, Werner AM, Letzel S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(10): e3676.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
BACKGROUND: Universities represent an important setting of everyday life for health promotion. The aim of the present study was to assess whether university students of specific disciplines might have an increased risk for having a study-related work accident and to analyze what types of study-related work accidents occur most frequently. Furthermore, knowledge regarding study-related commuting accidents will be provided by identifying places where study-related commuting accidents might occur most frequently and on potential types of commuting (walking vs. biking) which might be associated with an increased risk for having a study-related commuting accident.
campus; student; accident; epidemiology; injury; college; student health