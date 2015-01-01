|
Citation
Krysinska K, Curtis S, Lamblin M, Stefanac N, Gibson K, Byrne S, Thorn P, Rice SM, McRoberts A, Ferrey A, Perry Y, Lin A, Hetrick S, Hawton K, Robinson J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(10): e3662.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Self-harm in young people can have a substantial negative impact on the well-being and functioning of parents and other carers. The "Coping with Self-Harm" booklet was originally developed in the UK as a resource for parents and carers of young people who self-harm, and an adaptation study of this resource was conducted in Australia. This paper presents qualitative analysis of interviews with parents about their experiences and psychoeducational needs when supporting a young person who engages in self harm.
Language: en
Keywords
self-harm; young people; parents; support; carers; psychoeducation