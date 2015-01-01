|
Citation
|
Everley S. Child Abuse Rev. 2020; 29(2): 114-129.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Sporting environments provide contexts in which a range of abuses of children has occurred. While there is an increasing awareness of the need to improve child protection in sport, the extent to which listening to children's voices can support this has yet to be explored. This paper reports on research commissioned by the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children's Child Protection in Sport Unit to understand the way in which the expression of children's voices is facilitated in sport. Thirty-four national governing bodies of sport in the UK responded to an electronic questionnaire exploring expression of children's voices in their organisations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
physical abuse; child sexual abuse; sport; child exploitation; child voice; children in sport; sports coaches