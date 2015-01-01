Abstract

Previous studies have investigated the impact of secondary exposure to intimate partner violence (IPV) work victim advocates, but there is a lack of research examining the specific effect of intimate partner homicide (IPH). Given the sudden and final nature of IPH, it is possible that its effect on advocates differs from the daily exposure to IPV and could require different organizational responses. This study examined how agency climate and interventions contributed to advocate adjustment after IPH. Organizational responses can prevent burnout, the loss of practice wisdom, and the future delivery of inadequate services. Nine advocates were recruited from a rural New England state and interviewed about their perceptions of organizational interventions after IPH. Advocate interviews were analyzed using narrative and thematic approaches to explore how advocates talked about IPH and types of interventions they received. The approaches' findings were examined in tandem to describe advocate perceptions of organizational responses after IPH.



FINDINGS centered on three main themes: a need for connection among advocates due to isolation from the community, a need for the acknowledgment of the gravity of IPH, and a need for flexible, clear policies. In conjunction with the extant literature, study findings suggested a three-pronged approach to agency responses to IPH: prepare advocates, support advocates, and connect advocates. Stressors and program responses specific to the rural context are additionally discussed. It is imperative for advocacy organizations to support their employees to maintain agency health and continue to provide effective services to vulnerable members of their communities after IPH.

