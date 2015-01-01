Abstract

Driver lane-changing behaviors have a significant impact on the safety and the capacity of the vehicle-based traffic system. Therefore, modeling lane-changing maneuvers has become an essential component of driving behavior analysis. Among microscopic LC models, game theory-based lane-changing models highlight the interaction of drivers, which reveal a more realistic image of driving behaviors compared to other classic models. However, the potential of game theory to describe the human driver's lane-changing strategies is currently under-estimated. This paper aims to review the recent development of game-theoretic models that are classified according to their different methodologies and features. They are designed for both human-driven and autonomous vehicles, and we hope they can find applications in future AV industries.

