Abstract

This paper describes a dataset that includes all vehicle fire incidents in major Australian road tunnels. The major tunnels are defined by physical characteristics (i.e. unidirectional, length greater than 1 km), their high traffic volume, urban location, restrictions to dangerous goods vehicles, as well as their being monitored and controlled through a dedicated control centre that is continuously staffed. The result is an dataset of 78 fire incidents. The period covered by the study is from the opening date of each of the tunnels, the Sydney Harbour Tunnel being the first opened in August 1992, up to and including June 2016. The work presents a hitherto unavailable dataset demonstrating the fire safety performance of these tunnels. Of particular interest is data related to the use and performance of fixed fire-fighting systems (deluge) as these systems have been installed in all major road tunnels in Australia since 1992.

