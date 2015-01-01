SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cicione A, Walls RS, Kahanji C. Fire Safety J. 2020; 113: e102962.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.firesaf.2020.102962

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The purpose of this clarification is to clarify that Beer's law (Equation (2) in Section 4.2) does not apply in this case, but served as an inspiration for curve fitting. Equation (2) should rather be seen as fitting an inverse exponential function, that is a function of the distance between dwellings (L), to the experimental results. Thus, the coefficient κ should be seen as a correlation factor, as opposed to the absorption coefficient, where κ = 0.75 gives the best fit to the experimental data. A fundamentally more correct method to calculate the incident radiation at a distance from the dwelling should include a configuration factor, similar to Equation (1) in this manuscript.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print