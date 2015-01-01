Abstract

The purpose of this clarification is to clarify that Beer's law (Equation (2) in Section 4.2) does not apply in this case, but served as an inspiration for curve fitting. Equation (2) should rather be seen as fitting an inverse exponential function, that is a function of the distance between dwellings (L), to the experimental results. Thus, the coefficient κ should be seen as a correlation factor, as opposed to the absorption coefficient, where κ = 0.75 gives the best fit to the experimental data. A fundamentally more correct method to calculate the incident radiation at a distance from the dwelling should include a configuration factor, similar to Equation (1) in this manuscript.

