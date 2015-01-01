SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

D'Orso G, Migliore M. J. Transp. Geogr. 2020; 82: e102555.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jtrangeo.2019.102555

unavailable

Despite the large investments made in the construction and modernisation of railway infrastructure, poor quality pedestrian routes may discourage users from using public transport. In fact, very little attention is generally paid to pedestrian mobility. Therefore, a method for evaluating the quality of pedestrian paths and the accessibility to railway stations has been developed. This method considers the main factors influencing the walkability of an urban area and makes it possible to establish the priorities for intervention, i.e. to identify the arcs of a pedestrian network that require prioritised action. The methodology is a decision support tool that can be used by policymakers and is developed in a GIS environment. Three railway stations in Palermo and its surrounding areas were chosen as a case study.


GIS; Walkability; Pedestrian; Active transportation; Decision support system

